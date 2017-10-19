FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BB&T reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.74
2017年10月19日 / 上午10点06分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-BB&T reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.74

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T reports solid third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion

* BB&T Corp - ‍taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.9 billion for Q3, down $41 million from Q2 of 2017​

* BB&T Corp qtrly ‍average loans and leases held for investment were $142.7 billion compared to $143.1 billion for Q2 of 2017​

* BB&T Corp - ‍incurred pre-tax merger-related and restructuring charges of $47 million ($29 million after-tax)​ in quarter

* BB&T Corp qtrly ‍average deposits were $157.4 billion compared to $160.3 billion for Q2 of 2017​

* BB&T Corp - qtrly taxable equivalent net interest income $‍​1,688 million versus $1,650 million

* BB&T Corp - qtrly preliminary risk based common equity tier 1 ratio ‍​10.1 percent versus 10.1 percent last year

* BB&T Corp qtrly provision for credit losses was $126 million, compared to $135 million for the prior quarter‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

