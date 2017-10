Oct 19 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T corp sees Q4 net interest income on taxable-equivalent basis to be stable compared with Q3 - presentation slides‍​

* BB&T corp - sees Q4 core ‍loans up 2 pct to 4 pct annualized versus. Q3 ​

* BB&T corp sees Q4 GAAP net interest margin to be down 3 to 5 BPS versus Q3