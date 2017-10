Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA:

* Says it expects to issue in 2017 between 1.5 billion-2 billion euros ($1.7 billion-$2.3 billion) of debt under Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) and between 2.5 billion- 3.5 billion in 2018