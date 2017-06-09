BRIEF-Bcbg reaches agreement on comprehensive restructuring

June 9 (Reuters) - Bcbg Max Azria Group Inc

* BCBG reaches agreement on comprehensive restructuring

* BCBG Max Azria Group - ‍co, affiliates reached agreement on restructuring which contemplates sale of substantially all assets of co through chapter 11 plan

* BCBG Max Azria - marquee to buy intellectual property associated with bcbg brand, global brands to buy certain of assets associated with bcbg business

* BCBG Max Azria group-‍ agreement contemplates sale of assets of co through chapter 11 plan to marquee brands llc, global brands group holding ltd​

* BCBG Max Azria group - marquee and global brands intend to continue to operate a substantial majority of bcbg's core businesses as a going concern