Jan 12 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co:

* BD STATEMENT ON FDA WARNING LETTER FOR PREANALYTICAL SYSTEMS BUSINESS UNIT

* BECTON DICKINSON - AFTER FDA INSPECTION IN JULY, TOOK ACTION THAT CO BELIEVED FULLY ADDRESSED AGENCY‘S INSPECTIONAL OBSERVATIONS

* BECTON DICKINSON - "CAREFULLY REVIEWING" FDA'S FEEDBACK OUTLINED IN LETTER WITH HIGHEST SENSE OF URGENCY, TO PROVIDE FULL RESPONSE ON OR BEFORE FEB 1