Oct 11 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc:​

* Beacon Roofing Supply announces pricing of senior notes offering in connection with its acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp

* Says pricing of private offering of $1.3 billion of 4.875% senior notes due 2025

* Says ‍initial offering price to investors will be 100% of principal amount thereof​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: