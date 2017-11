Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bearing Lithium Corp

* Bearing confirms chinese industrial group interest in Maricunga Project

* Bearing Lithium Corp - ‍Confirms that Minera Salar Blanco SA has entered into discussions with Fulin Group

* Bearing Lithium - ‍MOU includes potential equity purchase in MSB ranging from 20% - 50% and a funding agreement to provide necessary equity