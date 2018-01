Jan 23 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc:

* BEAZLEY PLC - ‍ANNOUNCED FURTHER ENHANCEMENTS TO ITS BEAZLEY BREACH RESPONSE (BBR) COVERAGE FOR SMALL AND MID-SIZED POLICYHOLDERS IN US​

* BEAZLEY - EXPANDED SERVICE DESIGNED TO ENSURE POLICYHOLDERS WHO HAVE SUFFERED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OR USE OF SYSTEMS ARE ABLE TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT OPTIMAL LEVELS OF SECURITY​