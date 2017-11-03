BRIEF-Bebe Stores and GBG USA enter into first amendment to transition services agreement​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe Stores Inc says ‍on November 1, 2017, co and GBG USA Inc entered into first amendment to transition services agreement - SEC filing​

* Bebe Stores Inc - ‍first amendment amends transition services agreement entered into between parties on May 30, 2017​

* Bebe Stores - post amendment, co agreed to extend provision of services relating to co’s website & international wholesale business through Nov 30, 2018​

* Bebe Stores Inc - ‍GBG agreed to pay co a monthly fee to compensate co for its costs and expenses for providing services​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zhDfAM) Further company coverage: