FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Bebe stores completes reorganization
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 中午11点32分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Bebe stores completes reorganization

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe stores, inc. Announces completion of reorganization

* Bebe stores inc - ‍reached agreement with substantially all of its retail store landlords to terminate existing leases​

* Bebe stores inc- cost to terminate leases is estimated to be approximately $65 million.

* Bebe stores inc - ‍company has signed an agreement to sell its distribution center in benicia, california for approximately $22 million​

* Bebe stores inc - company has transferred both bebe.com url and international wholesale agreements into its joint venture (jv) with blue star alliance

* Bebe stores inc - ‍company is also actively seeking to sell its design center in los angeles, california​

* Bebe stores inc - going forward, company anticipates having no retail operations, and its sole operations will be collection of royalty income from jv

* Bebe stores -entered into $35 million loan agreement with gacp finance co, llc to make payments to retail store landlords pending closing of building sales​

* Bebe stores inc - ‍jv has executed a royalty agreement with a third party for both url and wholesale licenses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below