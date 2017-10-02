FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bebe Stores enters into agreement to provide transition services to third party that has taken over co's online, international licensee businesses
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 上午10点30分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Bebe Stores enters into agreement to provide transition services to third party that has taken over co's online, international licensee businesses

2 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc:

* Bebe Stores - entered into an agreement to provide transition services to a third party that has taken over co’s online and international licensee businesses

* Bebe Stores - agreement is scheduled to end oct 31, 2017 and co is being paid a fee which it expects to cover substantially all of the costs of providing these services

* Bebe Stores - once agreement ends, co will transition to a holding company for co’s investment in joint venture and expect to receive a quarterly cash dividend from the investment

* Bebe Stores - in addition, co expects its operating costs to reduce to an insignificant amount on completion of transition, expected to occur by end of q2 2018

* Bebe Stores says it is considering several offers for its la studio sufficient to enable co to meet is current obligations and meet is cash flow needs

* Bebe Stores - however, if the la studio does not sell in the next twelve months co will be unable to repay the bridge loan at its maturity (May 30, 2018)

* Bebe Stores - as a result, the company has concluded that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern for the next year Source text (bit.ly/2xNjdLP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below