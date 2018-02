Feb 16 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co:

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO FILES FOR OFFERING EUR 300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL 0.368% NOTES DUE 2019 - SEC FILING

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT TO PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 8, 2017 ‍​

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO SAYS UPON CONSUMMATION OF THE OFFERING, AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF 0.368% NOTES DUE 2019 WILL BE EUR 1 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2EtZR0U) Further company coverage: