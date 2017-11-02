FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Becton Dickinson says Q4 earnings per share $1.24
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson says Q4 earnings per share $1.24

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co-

* BD announces results for 2017 fourth fiscal quarter and full year; provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.24

* Q4 revenue $3.166 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.40

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $10.55 to $10.65 including items

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $12.09 billion

* Becton Dickinson And Co - ‍acquisition of C.R. Bard is on-track with an expected closing date in fourth calendar quarter of 2017​

* Becton Dickinson-‍on stand-alone basis, co expects FY 2018 revenues to increase 5.0 to 6.0 percent as reported, or 4.0 to 5.0 percent on currency-neutral basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

