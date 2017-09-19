BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q2 earnings per share $0.67

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $.15 per share, to be paid on January 16, 2018
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - qtrly comparable sales decrease of approximately 2.6 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - company provides update on ongoing transformational initiatives
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - qtrly net sales down by approximately 1.7 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - initiatives should produce savings in excess of $150 million over next few years
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - estimated costs associated with impact of Hurricane Harvey of approximately $.02 per diluted share in quarter
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - company is now modeling net earnings per diluted share for full year to be about $3.00
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - qtrly earnings had unfavorable impact of approximately $0.02 per diluted share associated with impact of Hurricane Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: