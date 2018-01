Jan 9 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB

* BEIGENE LTD - BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM WILL MANUFACTURE TISLELIZUMAB IN CHINA UNDER AN EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR ARRANGEMENT, WITH CONTRACT EXTENSION POSSIBLE

* BEIGENE LTD - CO ALSO OBTAINED CERTAIN PREFERRED RIGHTS FOR FUTURE CAPACITY EXPANSION BY BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: