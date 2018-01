Jan 16 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING

* BEIGENE LTD - ‍PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADSS), EACH REPRESENTING 13 OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES, PAR VALUE $0.0001 PER SHARE​

* BEIGENE LTD - ‍BEIGENE INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL $650 MILLION OF ITS ADSS, BEFORE UNDERWRITING DISCOUNTS AND COMMISSIONS AND ESTIMATED OFFERING EXPENSES​