BRIEF-Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data for bgb-a317
2017年9月28日 / 下午3点09分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data for bgb-a317

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data for bgb-a317 in chinese patients with advanced tumors at the 20th annual meeting of CSCO

* Beigene Ltd - ‍adverse events assessed by investigator related to treatment occurred in 19 patients​

* Beigene - ‍preliminary data suggest that bgb-a317 was generally well tolerated​

* Beigene-Preliminary data suggest bgb-a317 exhibited preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity in chinese study population with advanced solid tumors​

* Beigene ltd - ‍intend to initiate phase 3 trials supporting approval in china for each of 4 tumors, lung, stomach, liver, and esophageal cancers​

* Beigene ltd - ‍initial studies expected to start in q4 of 2017 or q1 of 2018 for bgb-a317 phase 3 trials​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

