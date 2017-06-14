FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia
2017年6月14日

BRIEF-Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd

* Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma

* Beigene Ltd - ‍updated phase 1 data continue to demonstrate that bgb-3111 is well tolerated and highly active in cll/sll​

* Beigene Ltd - ‍only one patient discontinued treatment due to an ae, a grade 2 pleural effusion.​

* Beigene Ltd - ‍total of 18 serious aes (saes) occurred in 13 patients, with no sae occurring in more than one patient​

* Beigene Ltd - ‍patient with pleural effusion discontinued treatment prior to week 12 and was not evaluable for response​

* Beigene Ltd- ongoing dose-expansion component is testing doses of 160 mg twice a day (bid) or 320 mg once a day (qd). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

