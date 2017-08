June 22 (Reuters) - NV BEKAERT SA

* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL

* PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 56 MILLION,

* PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION RESULT IN ESTIMATED GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF EUR 38 MILLION WHICH WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN BEKAERT'S CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS FOR H1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)