Feb 2 (Reuters) - BELIMO HOLDING:

* MARKUS SCHÜRCH TO BECOME THE NEW CFO OF BELIMO

* ‍MARKUS SCHÜRCH WILL SUCCEED BEAT TRUTMANN AS CFO OF BELIMO HOLDING AG, WITH EFFECT FROM JANUARY 1, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)