Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp:

* BELL MEDIA BRINGS STARZ TO CANADA

* BELL MEDIA - ENTERED EXCLUSIVE, LONG-TERM ALLIANCE WITH LIONSGATE, LIONSGATE‘S STARZ PREMIUM PAY TV PLATFORM TO BRING STARZ TO CANADA

* BELL MEDIA - STARZ CONTENT WILL BE INTRODUCED ACROSS BELL MEDIA PLATFORMS, INCLUDING TMN ENCORE, CRAVETV