July 19 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* ‍REPORTS A PROFIT OF CLOSE TO CHF 10 MILLION AFTER TAX FOR FIRST HALF YEAR 2017​

* ‍ANNOUNCED A CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAX OF CLOSE TO CHF 3 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF PREVIOUS YEAR​