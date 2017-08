July 26 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: BELLEVUE GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS WEALTH MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE: THOMAS PIXNER TO BECOME THE NEW CEO OF BANK AM BELLEVUE - VEIT DE MADDALENA TO BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* HAS APPOINTED THOMAS PIXNER CEO OF BANK AM BELLEVUE AND A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF BELLEVUE GROUP, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018 AT LATEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)