BRIEF-Bemis Co Inc - qtrly ‍earnings per share $ 0.61​
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点38分

BRIEF-Bemis Co Inc - qtrly ‍earnings per share $ 0.61​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc

* Bemis Company reports third quarter earnings

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.40

* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly ‍earnings per share $ 0.61​

* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $ 0.70​

* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly net sales $‍1,035.1​ million versus $1,027.2 million last year

* Bemis Company Inc - sees ‍full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $400 to $425 million​

* Bemis Company Inc - ‍management continues to expect capital expenditures for 2017 between $185 and $200 million to support projects underway​

* Bemis Company Inc - ‍initiated closing of two of manufacturing​ facilities in 2017 and will initiate other two in 2018

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis Company Inc - ‍during Q3, recorded restructuring and other costs totaling $12.9 million or $0.09 per share​

* Bemis Company Inc - ‍anticipate volume “challenges” during q4 in U.S. And Latin American businesses​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis - ‍narrowed FY EPS guidance range on account of lower unit volume expectations during q4 from some u.s. Customers, hurricane-related impacts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

