FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Bemis Co reports actions to reduce cost structure
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午10点13分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Bemis Co reports actions to reduce cost structure

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc:

* Bemis Company announces actions to reduce cost structure

* Bemis Company Inc - annual savings run rate targeted at $55 to $60 million

* Bemis Company Inc - cost to implement actions estimated between $100 to $120 million

* Bemis Company Inc - activities will result in a reduction of approximately 300 positions, or 5 percent of global administrative workforce

* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from the changes will be approximately $20 million over next three years

* Bemis Company - has definitive plans to close 2 manufacturing facilities, work performed at these facilities will be transferred to other bemis locations

* Bemis Company Inc - will initiate closing of one of the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018

* Bemis Company Inc- company will initiate closing of one of the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018

* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from changes will be approximately $20 million over next three years

* Bemis Company Inc - benefits from two manufacturing plant closures will be approximately $10 million when fully implemented

* Bemis Company Inc - restructuring and cost savings plan initiated to improve profitability by reducing manufacturing and administrative cost structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below