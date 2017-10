Oct 20 (Reuters) - Beneficial Bancorp Inc:

* BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC QTRLY ‍SHR $0.13​

* BENEFICIAL BANCORP - ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.4 MILLION, UP $2.4 MILLION, OR 5.9%, FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2016​