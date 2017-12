Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bengal Energy Ltd:

* BENGAL ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BENGAL ENERGY LTD - ANNOUNCES SCOTT MEGAFFIN HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CFO OF BENGAL, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 18, 2017

* BENGAL ENERGY LTD - CO HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: