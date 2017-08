June 16 (Reuters) - Bengal Energy Ltd:

* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to C$2.2 million

* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017

* Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: