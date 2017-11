Nov 27 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd:

* BENITEC BIOPHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPMD ORPHAN DISEASE PROGRAM

* BENITEC BIOPHARMA - SUBMITTED APPLICATION WITH U.S. FDA SEEKING ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR BB-301 AS A TREATMENT OF OCULOPHARYNGEAL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY​

* SAYS INTENDS TO FILE AN IND FOR BB-301 IN Q4 OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018​