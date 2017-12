BRIEF-Berendson hit by fine for breaking competition law - UK's CMA

Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* UK‘S ‍CMA HAS FINED TWO SUPPLIERS OF ‘CLEANROOM’ LAUNDRY SERVICES​

* ‍FOLLOWS ENFORCEMENT ACTION BY CMA AGAINST COMPANIES KNOWN TODAY AS ‘MICRONCLEAN LIMITED’ AND ‘BERENDSEN CLEANROOM SERVICES LIMITED​

* CMA SAYS ‍TOTAL FINE FOR MICRONCLEAN LIMITED WAS £510,118. TOTAL FINE FOR BERENDSEN CLEANROOM SERVICES LIMITED WAS £1,197,956​

* CMA SAYS ‍BERENDSEN PLC IS JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY LIABLE FOR £1,028,671 OF BERENDSEN CLEANROOM SERVICES LIMITED‘S FINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)