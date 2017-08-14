FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 小时内
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in GE
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点34分 / 11 小时内

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in GE

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Dissolves share stake in GE - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 17.5 million shares in Synchrony Financial - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 52.2 percent to 50.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 20.0 percent to 137.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wYv7AR) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgrA1)

