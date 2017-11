Nov 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says it had $26.9 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of Sept 30, 2017‍​ - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway says it had $21.3 billion stake in Apple inc, as of Sept. 30, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2xYudp0) Further company coverage: