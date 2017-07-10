FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett converts 12,500 of class A shares into 18,750,000 class B shares
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 晚上9点08分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett converts 12,500 of class A shares into 18,750,000 class B shares

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - Warren E. Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, today converted 12,500 of his class A shares into 18,750,000 class B shares​

* Berkshire Hathaway - of the class b shares, 18.6 million have been donated to five foundations

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - ‍with current gift, however, more than 40% of his 2006 holdings have been given to five foundations​

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - ‍buffett has never sold any shares of Berkshire​

* Berkshire Hathaway - five foundations include bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett foundation, novo foundation

* Berkshire Hathaway - Buffett intends to have all of his Berkshire shares given to philanthropy through annual gifts to be completed 10 years after his estate is settled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below