BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Berkshire Hills reports third quarter earnings; dividend declared
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly net income was impacted by net non-core charges related primarily to acquisitions
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income $72.0 million versus $58.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: