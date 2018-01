Jan 26 (Reuters) - Berner Kantonalbank AG:

* FY PROFIT INCREASED BY 6.2 PERCENT TO 137.4 MILLION SWISS FRANCS

* TO PROPOSE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO CHF 6.60 PER SHARE

* TO PROPOSE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO CHF 6.60 PER SHARE

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME, AT CHF 308.3 MILLION, WAS 5.8 PERCENT UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR