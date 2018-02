Feb 7 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc:

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 SALES ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $1.8 BILLION

* INCREASED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO $1,007 MILLION AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO $630 MILLION

* FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING AND CASH INTEREST COSTS ARE FORECASTED TO BE $340 MILLION AND $250 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

