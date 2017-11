Nov 16 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp

* Berry global group, inc. Announces agreement to acquire the clopay plastic products company, inc., from griffon corporation

* Berry global group inc - ‍expect annual cost synergies from deal to be approximately $20 million​

* Berry global group inc - ‍intends to fund acquisition with existing liquidity or additional debt offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: