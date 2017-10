Oct 26 (Reuters) - BeyondSpring Inc:

* BeyondSpring announces the first patient enrolled in China in its global phase 2/3 trial with plinabulin for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

* BeyondSpring-‍look forward to top line results, later in 2017, comparing plinabulin with pegfilgrastim from phase 2 portion of the phase 2/3 trial