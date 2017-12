Dec 14 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* BEYONDSPRING MEETS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE IN PHASE 2 PORTION OF PHASE 2/3 TRIAL (STUDY 105) WITH PLINABULIN FOR THE PREVENTION OF DOCETAXEL CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA (CIN)

* BEYONDSPRING INC - INTERIM ANTI-CANCER EFFICACY DATA FROM PHASE 3 NSCLC CLINICAL TRIAL IS EXPECTED IN MID-2018