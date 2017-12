Nov 30 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* BEYONDSPRING INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2/3 TRIAL WITH PLINABULIN IN CHINA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIORITY

* BEYONDSPRING INC - ‍EXPECT CFDA FILINGS OF FIRST NDAS FOR BOTH CIN AND NSCLC INDICATIONS POTENTIALLY IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: