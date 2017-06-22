BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation

June 22 (Reuters) - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - provides update on proceeding, investigation of Chairman, CEO of D.B.S. Satellite, an additional officer in D.B.S.

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - Tel Aviv-Jaffa Magistrate Court handed down decision on June 21, 2017, to release suspects on restrictive conditions

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - this morning searches have been taking place in co offices as part of investigation by Israel Securities Authority

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - conditions include, among others, requirement of D.B.S.'S CEO, officer to remain under house arrest until June 23