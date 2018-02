Feb 27 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc:

* REPORTS BACK TO NATURE SEGMENT Q4 SALES OF MORE THAN $20 MILLION

* B&G FOODS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.05 TO $2.25

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BILLION TO $1.755 BILLION

* Q4 SALES ROSE 14.5 PERCENT TO $473.7 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95