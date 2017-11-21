FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B&G Foods says amended credit agreement dated as of Oct 2, 2015
2017年11月21日 / 晚上9点53分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-B&G Foods says amended credit agreement dated as of Oct 2, 2015

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods says ‍on Nov 20, 2017, amended credit agreement dated as of Oct 2, 2015 - SEC Filing

* B&G Foods Inc - ‍amendment increases principal amount of tranche b term loans by $10 million to approximately $650 million

* B&G Foods Inc - ‍ amendment increases aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility from $500 million to $700 million​

* B&G Foods Inc - ‍amendment extends maturity date applicable to revolving credit facility from June 2019 to november 2022​

* B&G Foods Inc - ‍amendment reduces by 25 basis points spread over libor or applicable base rate on tranche b term loans and any revolving loans​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hICVkN) Further company coverage:

