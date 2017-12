BRIEF-BGC Partners And Newmark Group Announce Pricing Of Newmark Group Initial Public Offering

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Newmark Group Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS AND NEWMARK GROUP ANNOUNCE PRICING OF NEWMARK GROUP INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* NEWMARK GROUP INC - PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 20 MILLION SHARES OF NEWMARK‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $14.00 PER SHARE

* NEWMARK GROUP INC - NEWMARK‘S CLASS A SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON DECEMBER 15, 2017 ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “NMRK” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)