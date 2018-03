March 7 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS AND NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575 MILLION UNSECURED SENIOR TERM LOAN

* SAYS ‍TRENDING TOWARDS HIGH END OF CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR Q1 2018​

* SAYS ‍NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018​

* SAYS ‍FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: