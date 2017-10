BRIEF-BGC PARTNERS SEES Q3 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $805 MLN TO $820 MLN

Sept 29 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS UPDATES ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* SEES Q3 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $805 MILLION TO $820 MILLION

* BGC PARTNERS - ‍EXPECTS BOTH ITS REVENUES AND ITS PRE-TAX DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS FOR Q3 OF 2017 TO BE TOWARDS HIGH-END OF RANGE OF ITS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK​

* BGC PARTNERS INC - Q3 OUTLOOK INCLUDES EFFECT OF INCREASED INTEREST EXPENSE WITH RESPECT TO FINANCING OF BPF ACQUISITION

* BGC PARTNERS - FOR Q3 SEES PRE-TAX DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN UNITS, TAXES TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT $152 MILLION TO $158 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: