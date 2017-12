Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bidenergy Ltd:

* ‍WILL NOT PROCEED WITH ACQUISITION OF AMERESCO‘S AXIS UTILITY BILL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS​

* AGREED TO MUTUAL TERMINATION OF ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO, ITS U.S UNIT, BIDENERGY, INC. AND AMERESCO, INC​