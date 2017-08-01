BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.13

1 分钟阅读
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 sales $243.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $251 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Big 5 sporting goods corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit range
* Big 5 sporting goods corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit range

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.32