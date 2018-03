BRIEF-Big Lots Sees FY 2018 Earnings Per Share $4.75 To $4.95

March 9 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc:

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 0.1% FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017​

* ‍INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MILLION, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2016​

* FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

* QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BILLION VERSUS $1.58 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.44, REVENUE VIEW $1.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION TO $130 MILLION

* FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOR Q1 2018, INCOME GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE IN THE RANGE OF FLAT TO SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: