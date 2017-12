BRIEF-Biglari Holdings Enters Into Agreement & Plan Of Merger

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Biglari Holdings Inc:

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC - CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT & PLAN OF MERGER TO REORGANIZE ITSELF AS HOLDING COMPANY WITH A DUAL CLASS STRUCTURE

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC SAYS REORGANIZATION AGREEMENT IS AMONG CO, NBHSA INC AND BH MERGER COMPANY - SEC FILING

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC - MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH & INTO CO , WITH COMPANY CONTINUING AS SURVIVING CORPORATION AND WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF NEW BH

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC - UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, NEW BH WILL BE NAMED ‘BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.’

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC - CO EXPECTS SHARES OF NEW BH CLASS A COMMON STOCK WILL TRADE ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL ‘BHA’

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC - NEW BH CLASS B COMMON STOCK IS EXPECTED TO TRADE ON NYSE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL 'BH' Source text: (bit.ly/2BZNqMk) Further company coverage: